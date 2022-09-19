STREETLIGHT CIRCUS Debut "Super Fine Sugar" Music Video; New Album Out Friday

New York’s Streetlight Circus will release their third full-length album, Super Fine Sugar, on September 23 via UK-based label, Escape Music. A new music video for the title track can be found below.

The album features 12 songs written by singer/bassist David Shaw and arranged by Shaw, along with guitarists George Giannoulis and Alex Rude and drummer Erik Fehrenbach.

Recorded at Snake Mountain Studios in New York, Super Fine Sugar was mixed and mastered by Grammy-winning producer Bob St. John. The album features guest appearances by Tony Harnell (TNT), Brian Forsythe (Kix), Berton Averre (The Knack), Jon Auer (The Posies), and Jesper and Jacob Binzer (D-A-D).

The album will be available for streaming on all major platforms. In addition, CDs can be purchased at either Escape-Music.com or at StreetlightCircus.com. The band has designs on a vinyl release of Super Fine Sugar at a later date.

Streetlight Circus will celebrate the release of Super Fine Sugar with a party and show at The Mercury Lounge in New York City on Friday, September 23 from 6 - 8:30 PM. Opening the show will be The Blues Vultures featuring Ronnie Younkins of Kix.

Tracklisting:

"Super Fine Sugar"

"Drive It Like I Stole It"

"Cherry Cola"

"Ex Machina"

"Pay My Rent"

"Dirty Earth"

"Take Me To The River"

"This Means War"

"Trouble"

"Clown Parade"

"Zero At The Bone"

"Rattle The Cage"

"Super Fine Sugar" video:

"Dirty Earth" visualizer:

Streetlight Circus has established itself as a force among the new wave of classic hard rock bands. The band has toured the United States and the United Kingdom, having independently released two acclaimed full-length albums and one EP. Streetlight Circus has rocked the stages at major U.S. festivals such as Rock Fest (Wisconsin), M3 Rock Festival (Maryland), Rock N Derby (New York), Rock Carnival (New Jersey), and Wolf Fest (Colorado). The band has shared bills with countless venerated artists as heavy as Megadeth, Anthrax, and Avatar and as accessible as Night Ranger, The Doobie Brothers, and Bret Michaels. Super Fine Sugar represents an exciting step forward for Streetlight Circus and the band looks forward to touring and supporting this electrifying new release.