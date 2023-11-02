STREETLIGHT CIRCUS Drop Video For "Drive It Like I Stole It" Feat. THE KNACK Guitarist BERTON AVERRE

New York’s Streetlight Circus have released a new single and video from the band’s album, Super Fine Sugar. The song, “Drive It Like I Stole It,” features a guest appearance by Berton Averre, guitarist of The Knack.

“Drive It Like I Stole It” was written by the band’s singer/bassist David Shaw and has become a staple of the band’s live set since Super Fine Sugar was released in late 2022. The rousing chorus, the melodic sensibility, and the crafty musicianship of Shaw, as well as guitarists George Giannoulis and Alex Rude and drummer Erik Fehrenbach, combine to pack a mighty hard rock/power pop punch.

Berton Averre, friend to the band and renowned by rock aficionados for his blistering solo on The Knack’s multi-platinum hit “My Sharona,” lends his talents to “Drive It Like I Stole It” with two electrifying solos. He is also prominently featured in the new music video.

Filmed in Hollywood, California and Leesburg, Virginia, the new video shows Streetlight Circus at their best, rocking the stages of the Whisky a GoGo and the Tally Ho Theater respectively. Much of the live footage was fan-filmed.

Super Fine Sugar is available for purchase on CD as well as download on all major streaming platforms. For more information, head here.

Tracklisting:

"Super Fine Sugar"

"Drive It Like I Stole It"

"Cherry Cola"

"Ex Machina"

"Pay My Rent"

"Dirty Earth"

"Take Me To The River"

"This Means War"

"Trouble"

"Clown Parade"

"Zero At The Bone"

"Rattle The Cage"

"Take Me To The River" video:

"Super Fine Sugar" video:

"Dirty Earth" visualizer: