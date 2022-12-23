STREETLIGHT CIRCUS Premier "Take Me To The River" Music Video

New York’s Streetlight Circus have released the official video for "Take Me To The River", the current single from the band's new album, Super Fine Sugar, released back in September via UK-based label, Escape Music.

The video features a collection of live clips from the band's summer 2022 Road To Rock Fest North American tour. Included in the video are clips from Rock Fest in Wisconsin in July at which Streetlight Circus shared the bill with heavyweights such as John 5, Evanescence, The Pretty Reckless, Nothing More, and Halestorm.

Viewers will also see live and behind-the-scenes clips from tour stops in Chicago, Toledo, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Rochester as well as moments from the Super Fine Sugar record release party in New York City, The Interstate Rock Fest in Boonsboro, MD, an Arlene's Grocery NYC livestream, and the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg, VA where the band supported Firehouse.

The video is the band's second from Super Fine Sugar, following one for the album's title track. Plans to film a third Super Fine Sugar video in February are underway.

The "Take Me To The River" video was edited by former MTV Producer Rick Ernst who directed the band's "Ghettoblaster," "Needle Down," and "Downside" videos. Ernst is the producer and director of the award-winning Get Thrashed, the definitive documentary on the birth and rise of thrash metal.

Written by David Shaw, produced by Streetlight Circus, and mixed and mastered by Grammy winner Bob St. John, "Take Me To The River" features Streetlight Circus at its best, combining crisp musicianship, energetic riffs, and ear-worm melodies.

Super Fine Sugar is available for purchase on CD as well as download on all major streaming platforms. For more information, head here.

Tracklisting:

"Super Fine Sugar"

"Drive It Like I Stole It"

"Cherry Cola"

"Ex Machina"

"Pay My Rent"

"Dirty Earth"

"Take Me To The River"

"This Means War"

"Trouble"

"Clown Parade"

"Zero At The Bone"

"Rattle The Cage"

"Super Fine Sugar" video:

"Dirty Earth" visualizer: