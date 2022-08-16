STREETLIGHT CIRCUS To Release Super Fine Sugar Album In September; "Dirty Earth" Feat. TONY HARNELL Streaming

New York’s Streetlight Circus has inked a deal with UK-based label Escape Music and is set to release its third full-length album, Super Fine Sugar, on September 23.

The album features 12 songs written by singer/bassist David Shaw and arranged by Shaw, along with guitarists George Giannoulis and Alex Rude and drummer Erik Fehrenbach.

Recorded at Snake Mountain Studios in New York, Super Fine Sugar was mixed and mastered by Grammy-winning producer Bob St. John. The album features guest appearances by Tony Harnell (TNT), Brian Forsythe (Kix), Berton Averre (The Knack), Jon Auer (The Posies), and Jesper and Jacob Binzer (D-A-D).

Streetlight Circus plans to release a video for the title track in the coming weeks. Escape Music has released a visualizer clip of the song "Dirty Earth," featuring Tony Harnell. Watch below.

Pre-orders for the forthcoming Streetlight Circus album are available now at Escape-Music.com. The label will release and distribute the album throughout Europe, Japan, and the United Kingdom. Super Fine Sugar will also be available on all major streaming platforms. Streetlight Circus will soon feature pre-order bundles at StreetlightCircus.com.

Tracklisting:

"Super Fine Sugar"

"Drive It Like I Stole It"

"Cherry Cola"

"Ex Machina"

"Pay My Rent"

"Dirty Earth"

"Take Me To The River"

"This Means War"

"Trouble"

"Clown Parade"

"Zero At The Bone"

"Rattle The Cage"

"Dirty Earth":

Streetlight Circus has established itself as a force among the new wave of classic hard rock bands. The band has toured the United States and the United Kingdom, having independently released two acclaimed full-length albums and one EP. Streetlight Circus has rocked the stages at major U.S. festivals such as Rock Fest (Wisconsin), M3 Rock Festival (Maryland), Rock N Derby (New York), Rock Carnival (New Jersey), and Wolf Fest (Colorado). The band has shared bills with countless venerated artists as heavy as Megadeth, Anthrax, and Avatar and as accessible as Night Ranger, The Doobie Brothers, and Bret Michaels. Super Fine Sugar represents an exciting step forward for Streetlight Circus and the band looks forward to touring and supporting this electrifying new release.