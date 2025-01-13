STREETLIGHT Release "Captured In The Night" Music Video

Streetlight have released a video for "Captured In The Night", from their upcoming Night Vision album, out March 14 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the clip below:

Streetlight is an AOR/melodic rock band from Jonkoping, Sweden. In 2023, Streetlight released their debut album Ignition via Frontiers, digitally and on CD. The band has not been resting on the laurels, and has worked hard to release their sophomore album, Night Vision.

Tracklisting:

"Long-Distance Runner"

"Captured In The Night"

"Sleep Walk"

"Learn To Love Again"

"Late Night Hollywood"

"Leanna"

"Straight To Video"

"Where Eagles Fly"

"Where Did Love Go"

"End Game"

"Sleep Walk" video:

Lineup:

Johannes Häger - lead vocals and guitars

Filip Stenlund - guitars, backing vocals

John Svensson - keys, backing vocals

Erik Nilsson - drums, backing vocals

Johan Tjernström - bass, backing vocals