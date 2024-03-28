STREETLIGHT Release Cover Of TOTO's "Endless"; Music Video

Swedish rockers, Streetlight, have released their new single, a cover of Toto's "Endless". Stream the song here, and watch a music video below.

The band states, "Before we start recording our sophomore album, we thought it would be a cool idea to release a cover, just to keep the momentum going. We all grew up listening to the band Toto, so that felt like a good choice. However, we did not pick one of the usual suspects, but decided on the track 'Endless' from the Isolation album, which is a favorite for us in the band. We had a lot of fun recording the song, and hopefully you will like it as well!"