STRIGOI Featuring PARADISE LOST Guitarist GREG MACKINTOSH To Release Viscera Album In September; "Hollow" Music Video Posted

Strigoi will release their new album, Viscera, on September 30 via Season Of Mist. Check out a video for the new single, "Hollow", below.

From death comes rebirth, as is such with Strigoi. Formed in the ashes of Vallenfyre by guitarist/vocalist Greg Mackintosh (Paradise Lost) and bassist Chris Casket, the experimental death metal formation is now unleashing their sophomore effort, Viscera.

This devastating brand of death metal pulls sludge and crust elements while lyrically, the album explores themes of both real and conceptual horror, coalescing into what can only be described as the ultimate mixtape of misery.

Pre-order here, pre-save here.

Album artwork by Brian Sheehan at Legerdemain Art.

Tracklisting:

"United In Viscera"

"King Of All Terror"

"An Ocean Of Blood"

"Napalm Frost"

"Hollow"

"A Begotten Son"

"Bathed In A Black Sun"

"Byzantine Tragedy"

"Redeemer"

"Iron Lung"

"Hollow" video: