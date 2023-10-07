STRIGOI Featuring PARADISE LOST Guitarist GREG MACKINTOSH Unleash "Bathed In A Black Sun" Single / Video; New Limited Edition EP To Be Released In November

Watch the official music video below for the self-titled song off Strigoi's Bathed In A Black Sun' EP, including a song from the Viscera album, three rare tracks taken from sold-out 7" records, and a previously unreleased track.

Bathed In A Black Sun is out November 3, 2023, via Season of Mist. It is limited to 666 hand-numbered copies and is available for pre-order here. More details will be revealed soon.

Recording line-up:

Greg Mackintosh: Vocals and Guitar (Paradise Lost)

Chris Casket: Bass (ex-Extreme Noise Terror, ex-Vallenfyre)

Guido Zima: Drums (ex-Implore, The Secret)

Ben Ash: Guitar (ex-Carcass)

From death comes rebirth, as is such with Strigoi. Formed in the ashes of Vallenfyre by guitarist/vocalist Greg Mackintosh (Paradise Lost) and bassist Chris Casket, the experimental death metal formation unleashed their sophomore effort, Viscera, on September 30th, 2022.

This devastating brand of death metal pulls sludge and crust elements while lyrically, the album explores themes of both real and conceptual horror, coalescing into what can only be described as the ultimate mixtape of misery.

Order here, pre-save here.

Album artwork by Brian Sheehan at Legerdemain Art.

Tracklisting:

"United In Viscera"

"King Of All Terror"

"An Ocean Of Blood"

"Napalm Frost"

"Hollow"

"A Begotten Son"

"Bathed In A Black Sun"

"Byzantine Tragedy"

"Redeemer"

"Iron Lung"

Album stream:

"Hollow" video: