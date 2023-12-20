STRIKER Reveal ULTRAPOWER Album Details, Share "Best Of The Best Of The Best" Guitar Playthrough Video

Want to see how "Best Of The Best Of The Best" shreds guitar with speed and headbanging finesse... Then check out Canadian heavy metal champs Striker's new playthrough with Tim Brown and John Simon Fallon ripping it up for this single off their forthcoming album, ULTRAPOWER, out February 2.

“If you’re not simultaneously leaping into the bed of a truck while it’s doing a burnout as you rip through a killer riff, are you even shredding?," says guitarist John Simon Fallon.

ULTRAPOWER follows Striker's Juno Award-winning self-released full-length Play To Win (2018) released on their label Record Breaking Records and features the band's latest lineup addition of long-time friend and guitarist John Simon Fallon (The Order of Chaos). For the band's seventh full-length, they teamed up with producer Josh Schroeder (Lorna Shore, Tallah, King 810), entering the studio this past March. With the band writing material since 2018, ULTRAPOWER is a collection of Striker tinkering and exploring new avenues.

"ULTRAPOWER is the amalgamation of 5 years of writing and exploring music. With influences from AOR to Speed Metal, Hardcore to Hair Metal, Steely Dan to Deathcore, you name it, it made its way into the album. In the end with the help of Josh Schroeder’s guiding hand, we melted it all together to present something uniquely Striker. Lyrically we’ve stuck to the Striker tradition of writing montage songs for movies that don’t exist, songs about our spiraling serfdom, and lyrics about the evils that lurk in the shadows," adds the band.

The album artwork created by Al Perez / Ramone Sketch (@ramonesketch) and the tracklisting for ULTRAPOWER can be seen below. ULTRAPOWER is available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Circle Of Evil"

"Best Of The Best Of The Best"

"Give it All"

"Blood Magic"

"Sucks To Suck"

"Ready For Anything"

"City Calling"

"Turn The Lights Out"

"Thunderdome"

"Live To Fight Another Day"

"Brawl At The Pub"

"Circle Of Evil" video:

"Best Of The Best Of The Best" video:

In additional news, Striker have announced they will be joining the Legions Of Metal 2024 lineup being hosted in Chicago, IL on May 3 and 4 at Reggie's. Details here. They will be performing alongside Unleash The Archers, WatchTower, Hirax, Mourn The Light, and Ice Howl among more to be announced at a later date.

(Photo - Dana Zuk)