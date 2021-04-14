STRÜNG - Guitar String Jewelry Company Announces Collaborations With DAVID ELLEFSON, FRANK BELLO

SRO PR is excited to be working with Strüng - a lifestyle brand for music lovers made by musicians Jenny Mann & Tim Barbour, who discovered a unique way to repurpose their broken guitar strings and turn them into distinctive jewelry pieces for both men and women themed to a classic song.

With over 80 tracks ranging in genres including rock/metal, country/blues, hip-hop/rap and classical music to choose from, customers can wear their favorite song by ordering one of their custom bracelets, necklaces or earrings which comes with a matching charm. Additional shop items include unisex drum cymbal necklaces, beaded bracelets, choker necklace chords and more. Strüng also has a customizable ‘Send-a-Song’ shop where shoppers can pick their own song and matching charm.

The company has also teamed up with several famous musicians for their limited-edition line, Strung Live, which offers one-of-kind designs made with used/played guitar strings and includes a signed authenticity card. A portion of profits is donated to a charity of the artist’s choice.

Current and upcoming artist collaborations include David Ellefson (Megadeth), Frank Bello (Anthrax), and Kurt Blankenship (Hed PE), just to name a few.

View Strüng’s entire collection here.