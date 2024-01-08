STRYPER Announce More Dates For "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour"

For the first time ever, Stryper will be performing the hits and fan favourites, acoustically. "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" is coming to a city near you.

Purchase tickets online at Stryper.com and stay tuned for more dates, to be announced soon.

Confirmed dates:

May
30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA
31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June
4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA
6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA
7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH
20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI
21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN
22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL



