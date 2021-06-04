STRYPER Announce To Hell With The Devil - Live From Spirithouse Streaming Show; Tickets Available

Christian rockers Stryper have issued the following announcement:

"Join Stryper on June 17 at 7:30pm EST for the world premiere of To Hell With The Devil - Live From Spirithouse. This is a multi-camera, professionally recorded, fully-electric show filmed at Spirithouse Studio. The band will be live during this world premiere in the chatroom talking to fans, and then after the show doing a live Q&A.

If you purchase your ticket in advance, you can re-stream it for 48 hours afterwards (so if the 7:30 ET time frame doesn't fit your schedule, buy a ticket anyway so you'll have unlimited re-watch options until June 19). But you have to get your tickets in advance for the re-watch option to apply. Go to Stryper.Veeps.com to catch this amazing performance of the groundbreaking album - To Hell With The Devil."