STRYPER Confirm First Date For To Hell With The Amps Unplugged Tour 2024

In December 2023, Christian metallers Stryper checked in with the following announcement:

"We are planning our first ever Unplugged / Acoustic tour in '24. And we are considering bringing this tour into some local (large) churches. If you are affiliated with a church that regularly holds concerts, we'd love to hear from them. This concert will work best in churches that do concerts on a regular basis. If that describes your church or a church you know, ask those church leader(s) to contact Chris at Chris@biggtimeinc.com and/or Sullivan at Sullivan@biggtimeinc.com."

Now, the band has confirmed the first date on what has been dubber the To Hell With The Amps - The Unplugged Tour 2024..

Stay tuned for more dates to be announced soon.

Stryper recently announced a Fan Weekend for February 2024. Details are available below.

"Stryper Fan Weekend will take place in Springfield, MA - Feb 9 & 10, 2024. Join us for a fun-filled experience, including a visit to SpiritHouse Recording Studio for a weekend getaway that you will never forget. The studio, built in the carriage house of a 175 year old Gothic mansion, will be just one part of this once in a lifetime experience with the band.

Your ticket will also include -

- Intimate Stryper Social Mingle at SpiritHouse

- Additional group events to be held at a superb, local hotel

- Catered brunch with the band

- Photo-ops throughout the weekend

- Swag bag to include a copy of the soon-to-be-released "Acoustic bundle"

- Lots of hang time with the band

- Q&A Podcast / Photographs with the band and merchandise signing (limit of 5 items pp)

- Interviews with the Director of the Stryper Documentary

- Bowling, Top Golf, and excursions with the band (depending on participation & demand)

- World Premier Exclusive of the Live at SpiritHouse Acoustic DVD with the band

- Listen to a new track from Stryper's upcoming album and hear how it was made, all in-studio

- Special appearance by Stryper Pastor, Joe Amaral

For more information go to the official Stryper website here."