STRYPER Confirm First Date For To Hell With The Amps Unplugged Tour 2024
January 2, 2024, 43 minutes ago
In December 2023, Christian metallers Stryper checked in with the following announcement:
"We are planning our first ever Unplugged / Acoustic tour in '24. And we are considering bringing this tour into some local (large) churches. If you are affiliated with a church that regularly holds concerts, we'd love to hear from them. This concert will work best in churches that do concerts on a regular basis. If that describes your church or a church you know, ask those church leader(s) to contact Chris at Chris@biggtimeinc.com and/or Sullivan at Sullivan@biggtimeinc.com."
Now, the band has confirmed the first date on what has been dubber the To Hell With The Amps - The Unplugged Tour 2024..
Stay tuned for more dates to be announced soon.
Stryper recently announced a Fan Weekend for February 2024. Details are available below.
"Stryper Fan Weekend will take place in Springfield, MA - Feb 9 & 10, 2024. Join us for a fun-filled experience, including a visit to SpiritHouse Recording Studio for a weekend getaway that you will never forget. The studio, built in the carriage house of a 175 year old Gothic mansion, will be just one part of this once in a lifetime experience with the band.
Your ticket will also include -
- Intimate Stryper Social Mingle at SpiritHouse
- Additional group events to be held at a superb, local hotel
- Catered brunch with the band
- Photo-ops throughout the weekend
- Swag bag to include a copy of the soon-to-be-released "Acoustic bundle"
- Lots of hang time with the band
- Q&A Podcast / Photographs with the band and merchandise signing (limit of 5 items pp)
- Interviews with the Director of the Stryper Documentary
- Bowling, Top Golf, and excursions with the band (depending on participation & demand)
- World Premier Exclusive of the Live at SpiritHouse Acoustic DVD with the band
- Listen to a new track from Stryper's upcoming album and hear how it was made, all in-studio
- Special appearance by Stryper Pastor, Joe Amaral
For more information go to the official Stryper website here."