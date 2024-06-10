STRYPER Covers BON JOVI Classic In Buffalo; Video

Stryper's To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour landed in in Buffalo, NY at the Town Ballroom on Saturday, June 8. Fan-filmed video from the show, including Stryper covering Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer", can be seen below.

Remaining dates for Styper's To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour are listed below. Tickets are available here.

June

11 - Cohoes Music Hall - Cohoes, NY

14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI

15 - J.D. Legends - Franklin, OH

16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

18 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

23 - Liberty Hall at The Factory - Franklin, TN