STRYPER Covers BON JOVI Classic In Buffalo; Video
June 10, 2024, an hour ago
Stryper's To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour landed in in Buffalo, NY at the Town Ballroom on Saturday, June 8. Fan-filmed video from the show, including Stryper covering Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer", can be seen below.
Remaining dates for Styper's To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour are listed below. Tickets are available here.
June
11 - Cohoes Music Hall - Cohoes, NY
14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI
15 - J.D. Legends - Franklin, OH
16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN
18 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY
20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI
21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN
22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL
23 - Liberty Hall at The Factory - Franklin, TN