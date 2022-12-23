STRYPER Debut Official Lyric Video For "Near"

Stryper have released the official lyric video for "Near", featured on the band's new album, The Final Battle. Watch below.

Says Stryper: "We released one of the best albums of our career (some might argue THE BEST) this past October when The Final Battle arrived. Of an all killer, no filler album, the rockin' ballad 'Near' is an absolute highlight. Lyrically, a nice sentiment as we celebrate the holiday season with family & friends!"

The Final Battle is available on CD, LP (multiple color variants available), & digital. In addition to CDs and LPs, new t-shirt designs are available from the band's store and the label stores. Order/save here.

Tracklisting:

"Transgressor"

"See No Evil, Hear No Evil"

"Same Old Story"

"Heart & Soul"

"Near"

"Out, Up & In"

"Rise To The Call"

"The Way, The Truth, The Life"

"No Rest For The Wicked"

"Till Death Do Us Part"

"Ashes To Ashes"

"Ashes To Ashes" lyric video:

"Same Old Story" video:

"Transgressor" video:

"Rise To The Call" lyric video:

"See No Evil, Hear No Evil":