STRYPER - Fan-Filmed Front Row Video Of Entire Uprise Festival 2023 Set Streaming

Christian metallers Stryper performed at Uprise Festival 2023 at Shippensburg Fairgrounds in Shippensburg, PA on September 16th.Fan-filmed front row video of the band's entire set can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Sing Along Song"

"More Than A Man"

"Surrender"

"Calling On You"

"Free"

"Sorry"

"All For One"

"Always There For You"

"The Valley"

"Soldiers Under Command"

"To Hell With The Devil"

In mid-September, vocalist / guitarist Michael Sweet revealed he was set to begin writing material for Stryper's follow-up to their 2022 album, The Final Battle. Sweet took to social media with the following update:

"I plan to start writing the next @stryper album this week. We want to branch out a bit and try some new things and I also want to get back to some “pop metal” on a few tracks as well.

"The new album will be recorded in January/February and then I will finish vocals/solos and we will mix it when we return from The Holy Land Tour in late February/March.

"What do you (the fans) want to hear on the next album. What have you been missing and wanting to hear us do? I would love to hear from everyone, worldwide. Take a moment and let me know your thoughts."