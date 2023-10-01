STRYPER - Fan-Filmed Front Row Video Of Entire Uprise Festival 2023 Set Streaming
October 1, 2023, 44 minutes ago
Christian metallers Stryper performed at Uprise Festival 2023 at Shippensburg Fairgrounds in Shippensburg, PA on September 16th.Fan-filmed front row video of the band's entire set can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Sing Along Song"
"More Than A Man"
"Surrender"
"Calling On You"
"Free"
"Sorry"
"All For One"
"Always There For You"
"The Valley"
"Soldiers Under Command"
"To Hell With The Devil"
In mid-September, vocalist / guitarist Michael Sweet revealed he was set to begin writing material for Stryper's follow-up to their 2022 album, The Final Battle. Sweet took to social media with the following update:
"I plan to start writing the next @stryper album this week. We want to branch out a bit and try some new things and I also want to get back to some “pop metal” on a few tracks as well.
"The new album will be recorded in January/February and then I will finish vocals/solos and we will mix it when we return from The Holy Land Tour in late February/March.
"What do you (the fans) want to hear on the next album. What have you been missing and wanting to hear us do? I would love to hear from everyone, worldwide. Take a moment and let me know your thoughts."