STRYPER - Fan-Filmed Video From Melbourne Show Streaming

Christian metallers Stryper are currently on tour in Australia. Fan-filmed video of their March 5th show in Melbourne at 170 Russell can be viewed below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"In God We Trust"

"Revelation"

"More Than a Man"

"Surrender"

"Calling on You"

"Free"

"Sorry"

"All for One"

"Always There for You"

"Divider"

"The Valley"

"Yahweh"

"Soldiers Under Command"

"To Hell With The Devil"

Encore:

"Sing-Along Song"

Remaining dates down under are as follows:

March 7 - Magnet House Night Club - Perth, Australia 9 - Bridgeway Hotel - Pooraka, Australia 11 - Galatos - Auckland, New Zealand