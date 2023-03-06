STRYPER - Fan-Filmed Video From Melbourne Show Streaming
March 6, 2023, an hour ago
Christian metallers Stryper are currently on tour in Australia. Fan-filmed video of their March 5th show in Melbourne at 170 Russell can be viewed below. The setlist on the night was as follows:
"In God We Trust"
"Revelation"
"More Than a Man"
"Surrender"
"Calling on You"
"Free"
"Sorry"
"All for One"
"Always There for You"
"Divider"
"The Valley"
"Yahweh"
"Soldiers Under Command"
"To Hell With The Devil"
Encore:
"Sing-Along Song"
Remaining dates down under are as follows:
March 7 - Magnet House Night Club - Perth, Australia 9 - Bridgeway Hotel - Pooraka, Australia 11 - Galatos - Auckland, New Zealand