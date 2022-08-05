STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Announces Fan Club Track-By-Track Listening Party For The Covering Album
August 5, 2022, 8 minutes ago
newsstryperheavy metal
Christian rockers Stryper have checked in with the following announcement:
"We have another amazing Listening Party planned over at the Fan Club +. Mark the date - August 10. Michael will take us track-by-track through this album, talking about each song, the inspiration behind it, the recording process, and much much more. Not a Fan Club + member? It's not too late to join at Patreon.com/Stryper."
The Covering is Stryper's eighth official studio album, released in February 2011. The record features twelve cover songs from bands that inspired Stryper and helped to shape the band's sound and musical identity. It also the original track, "God", recorded for the album.