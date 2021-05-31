STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Announces To Hell With The Devil Listening Party

May 31, 2021, 33 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities stryper michael sweet

STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Announces To Hell With The Devil Listening Party

Join Stryper frontman, Michael Sweet, on June 2 for a live listening party where he will play To Hell With The Devil and talk about each song in detail. He will take questions via a chat board and discuss the origins, the inspiration, musical parts, lyrics, recording history, videos from this album, and more.

Also, there will be a big announcement at this listening party as it relates to To Hell With The Devil. You don't wanna miss this one.

It all happens June 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM, EST at Patreon.com/Stryper. Free for Fan Club+ members. Not a member? It's easy. Just go to Patreon.com/Stryper, choose your tier, and instantly unlock videos, photos, and more as well as get a pass to join fun events like this one.



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Brace For Impact"

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Brace For Impact"

Featured Video

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

KILL RITUAL - “Thy Will Be Done”

Latest Reviews