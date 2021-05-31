STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Announces To Hell With The Devil Listening Party

Join Stryper frontman, Michael Sweet, on June 2 for a live listening party where he will play To Hell With The Devil and talk about each song in detail. He will take questions via a chat board and discuss the origins, the inspiration, musical parts, lyrics, recording history, videos from this album, and more.

Also, there will be a big announcement at this listening party as it relates to To Hell With The Devil. You don't wanna miss this one.

It all happens June 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM, EST at Patreon.com/Stryper. Free for Fan Club+ members. Not a member? It's easy. Just go to Patreon.com/Stryper, choose your tier, and instantly unlock videos, photos, and more as well as get a pass to join fun events like this one.