STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Holding Reborn Again Solo Album Listening Party Today

Stryper fans are invited to join frontman Michael Sweet on Patreon for a live listening party of his new album, Reborn Again, today (March 25th) at 7:30pm EST. He will play each song from the record, talking about the inspiration behind it, and take chat-room questions from the audience.

In 2005, Stryper released Reborn, its first full-length album of new material since Against The Law. That album, as many Stryper fans know, was originally a Michael Sweet solo project that eventually became a Stryper album. Reborn Again is a hybrid of the songs as Michael Sweet originally envisioned them, combined with re-recorded parts and arrangements.

Hear these songs like you've never heard them before. Worth noting, this record is being released only on Vinyl and CD. It is not available on streaming or digital platforms.

This event is for Patreon members only. Join Stryper's Patreon page here to check it out.

Sweet recently revealed the story behind Reborn Again:

"After the 2003 Stryper Celebration Tour, I came home and immediately started working on a new solo album. I recorded 10 songs/demos at my home studio and then booked time at Blue Jay and Mixed Emotions to record the album. Once it was complete, I started shopping to a number of labels. I was about to sign a deal when I wound up performing with Stryper in FL in 2004, and I played the music for the guys while we were there. They loved what they heard and we ultimately decided to reform and head back into the studio to make it a Stryper album and to officially reunite. The arrangements of the original songs did not change at all. It was re-recorded and released on 8/16/2005 and titled Reborn under the Stryper name.

After years of requests and a lot of thought, I decided to release the original versions / tracks and add some things that I felt were always missing: guitar solos, high vocal notes, more rhythm guitars, synth parts and an alternate version of 'Passion'. The original drums and bass are clean and punchy and Derek and Lou did an outstanding job laying down the foundation. I’ve always wanted everyone to hear what these guys did and how well they did it!

So, here we are! Kenny Lewis and I decided to make those changes and reproduce the original version for all of you to hear. I couldn’t be more pleased. It was always a dream of mine to be able to offer this version to all of you and I really believe that you’re gonna love it! I’m so excited to finally be able to bring you Reborn Again!

Available now for pre-order at this location. I’ll be autographing every copy, CD & Vinyl. Reserve your copy now!"

Tracklist:

"Open Your Eyes"

"Reborn"

"When Did I See You Cry"

"Make You Mine"

"Passion"

"Live Again"

"If I Die"

"Wait for You"

"Rain"

"10,000 Years"

"I.G.W.T."

Sweet recently released an acoustic cover of the Stryper song, "Passion", the original version of which appears on Reborn. Check it out below.

Sweet: "'Passion' has always been one of my favorite songs. It’s powerful yet simple and its message is so timely right now. I wanted to release a brand new version of this song hoping that it will shine brightly in a darkened world. I pray that it speaks to you during these troubled times."