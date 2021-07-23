STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET - "Let's Take Responsibility For Our Own Actions; There Are Many Circumstances That Have Nothing To Do With God"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has posted a new "coffee talk" message online for the fans. Check it out below.

"Why is it that we as humans often praise God when things are going well yet curse God when things are going bad? We give God glory when something good happens but we also give God grief when something bad happens. I’ve always found that to be quite interesting. I’ve done it myself and do it myself.

God isn’t (IMO) a puppeteer on a cloud pulling our strings and deciding to make our days good or bad. That’s up to us. The choices we make and how we handle the outcome of those choices is ours. God has given us all free will and with that comes responsibility. Taking responsibility for our own actions.

Often we blame God if we don’t get that new car, or that new home, or that new job. We blame God if someone close to us is sick or if we lose a loved one. We blame God for the state of our country, the state of our world. At the same time we’ll praise God when we get some unexpected cash in the mail or when we get a discount on a new toy or when someone we love is sick and they get better. Being human is an emotional and spiritual roller coaster ride and we all have an 'unlimited' day pass to ride. That’s life.

I don’t, believe, however, that God is pulling the strings as much as we think. I do believe that there are many things that determine how our lives turn out. From what we eat or don’t eat to how we manage our own bodies. For example, my cholesterol is on the higher side these days and that’s on me, not God. I’m doing something about it but I’m not waking up every day and praying for God to lower my cholesterol. He has nothing to do with it. If I have heart disease based on my diet, that’s not God's fault. That’s my fault.

What’s my point? Let’s not blame God for every bad thing that happens to us. Let’s take responsibility for our own actions and be realistic about our expectations from God. He’s there, He cares and He’s obviously in control of the universe, but there are also many circumstances that have nothing to do with God. They have everything to do with us.

I certainly could have turned my back on God when Kyle died. We devoted our lives to Him yet she was stricken with cancer. I had two choices - to either blame God and be bitter for the rest of my life or to realize that life is about trials and tribulations. Faith is about trials and tribulations. We live in a world that is imperfect and because of that we will all face adversity. The sooner we realize that it’s not God's fault but part of the plan itself, the better off we’ll all be.

I thank The Lord above for all that I have, all that I’ve done and all that comes what may.

I’m out of coffee, and I always try to inspire you with every post that I write. May God bless you all."