STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET On Meeting KING DIAMOND - "One Of The Nicest Guys I've Ever Met, And I Was Blown Away"

Paul Gargano at Metal Edge covered the recent Hell & Heaven Fest 2022 in Mexico, and while Pantera's return to the stage for the first time in 20 years was the big news, he also had the chance to witness a meeting between Stryper frontman Michael Sweet and Mercyful Fate legend King Diamond. He snapped the photo above.

Guesting on Waste Some Time With Jason Green, Sweet looked back on the encounter with the legendary Mercyful Fate frontman.

Sweet: "In all these years, I've had this perception of Kim (Bendix Petersen), and then I met Kim, and he was so polite. One of the nicest guys I've ever met; very cordial and friendly, and took a picture and shook my hand and looked into my eyes and engaged in conversation. You could tell he was interested in talking, and I just was blown away. All those perceptions were annihilated because I felt like, 'Okay, here's this guy that probably won't like us, or like me...' and we had a great conversation. If we went to dinner, we'd probably have a great dinner. But we're polar opposites, so I find that very interesting. At the end of the day, it makes me realize that we're all the same; we're all flesh and blood, we all have feelings, we all have emotions, and most of those are the same."

Read Gargano's complete report on the meeting via Metal Edge here.

Photo by Paul Gargano