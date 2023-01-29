STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET On Possible Collaboration With KING DIAMOND - "Maybe That Will Happen Some Day; That Would Be Amazing"

Paul Gargano at Metal Edge covered the recent Hell & Heaven Fest 2022 in Mexico, and while Pantera's return to the stage for the first time in 20 years was the big news, he also had the chance to witness a meeting between Stryper frontman Michael Sweet and Mercyful Fate legend King Diamond. He snapped the photo above.

Guesting on the January 24th installment of Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Sweet reflected on meeting King Diamond (real name Kim Bendix Petersen), and when asked about whether he would want to work with him on a song, Sweet offered the following:

"That's something I would have talked to him about. I did not, and maybe that will happen some day; that would be amazing. But we just talked about regular stuff. And it was brief; it wasn't a long conversation — maybe five minutes, six minutes. And his wife wrote on my Facebook page about how she wanted to meet me and meet the band and how great it was that Kim and I met. It was just really cool, man. It was amazing."

Photo by Paul Gargano