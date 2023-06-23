STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET Reveals Private Health Battle - "I Wanted To Ask You All To Say A Few Prayers For Me Over The Next Few Weeks"

Stryper frontman, Michael Sweet, has issued the following update in regards to he health:

"Hello my friends. I’m not one to post every little detail about my private life and or my health but I do however believe in the power of prayer so I wanted to ask you all to say a few prayers for me over the next few weeks.

First, I’ve had a few nodules in/on my thyroid for a few years now. This is fairly common yet it can and will have an effect on the voice and can cause issues over time.

One of the nodules (right side) has basically remained the same size. The left side however has grown quite a bit over the past few years so I’m having a biopsy procedure next Tuesday at 8:30, EST.

Second, my left (good) eye. It had two retinal tears when my right eye detached back in November of 2021. They lasered tgose tease to keep them from tearing any more and causing a detachment in that eye.

Unfortunately my vision has progressively gotten worse in that eye and now it’s extremely foggy/cloudy.

I had a check up yesterday and the good news is my right eye (bad eye) is looking pretty good. Tye bad news is my left eye (good eye) is not.

The doc wants to see me in a few weeks to have another look and if there’s no improvement, I’ll need surgery (vitrectomy) on that eye to remove blood, scarring and fluid/floaters.

I appreciate your prayers and I‘m grateful that I can ask."🙏

