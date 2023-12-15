STRYPER Frontman MICHAEL SWEET To Undergo Thyroidectomy Surgery - "Who Knows, Maybe I'll Sing Like 1988 Again"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"5:45 am check in at the hospital for an 8:00 am thyroidectomy.

Been writing the new Stryper album for the past few weeks trying to get as much done pre-surgery. Not really the Christmas I had in mind but there’s always a purpose and a plan. I could not be in better hands and I’m blessed to be here in this city.

I want to thank each and every one of you for the kind messages, thoughts and prayers. I’m very grateful to have you all in my corner. Who knows, maybe I’ll sing like 1988 again and then we could do an IGWT tour from start to finish.

Love to all and will keep you posted."

A thyroidectomy is an operation that involves the surgical removal of all or part of the thyroid gland. In general surgery, endocrine or head and neck surgeons often perform a thyroidectomy when a patient has thyroid cancer or some other condition of the thyroid gland (such as hyperthyroidism) or goiter. Other indications for surgery include cosmetic (very enlarged thyroid), or symptomatic obstruction (causing difficulties in swallowing or breathing).

Sweet revealed the condition back in June, saying "I’ve had a few nodules in/on my thyroid for a few years now. This is fairly common yet it can and will have an effect on the voice and can cause issues over time. One of the nodules (right side) has basically remained the same size. The left side however has grown quite a bit over the past few years."

Stryper recently announced a Fan Weekend for February 2024. Details are available below.

"Stryper Fan Weekend will take place in Springfield, MA - Feb 9 & 10, 2024. Join us for a fun-filled experience, including a visit to SpiritHouse Recording Studio for a weekend getaway that you will never forget. The studio, built in the carriage house of a 175 year old Gothic mansion, will be just one part of this once in a lifetime experience with the band.

Your ticket will also include -

- Intimate Stryper Social Mingle at SpiritHouse

- Additional group events to be held at a superb, local hotel

- Catered brunch with the band

- Photo-ops throughout the weekend

- Swag bag to include a copy of the soon-to-be-released "Acoustic bundle"

- Lots of hang time with the band

- Q&A Podcast / Photographs with the band and merchandise signing (limit of 5 items pp)

- Interviews with the Director of the Stryper Documentary

- Bowling, Top Golf, and excursions with the band (depending on participation & demand)

- World Premier Exclusive of the Live at SpiritHouse Acoustic DVD with the band

- Listen to a new track from Stryper's upcoming album and hear how it was made, all in-studio

- Special appearance by Stryper Pastor, Joe Amaral

For more information go to the official Stryper website here."