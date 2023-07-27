STRYPER Gearing Up To Release Acoustic Album, Frontman MICHAEL SWEET To Record New ICONIC And SUNBOMB Albums This Year

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following update:

"Here’s the latest:

1 - I start on the new Iconic album this week. Tommy, Joel, Nathan, Marco and myself are really excited! Coming 2024.

2 - The new band that me Alessandro Del.Vecchio started is called SoleDriver. The album is complete and we’re shooting two music videos at the end of August. The album will be released this year. It’s an amazing album that Ale and myself are very proud of. I can’t wait for you all to hear it!

3 - The new Stryper acoustic album is coming! It’s complete and we’re finally ready to release it!

4 - My inspirational album is finally going to be released worldwide. Stay tuned as I’m certain you will love this album! It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and finally it has become reality. Stay tuned.

5 - I start recording vocals for the second Sunbomb album in October. It will be released next year as well. I’ve heard all the music and Tracii Guns did a killer job!! Wait till you hear it.

6 - The music is complete on another project that was started a few years back with CJ Grimmark of Narnia - once I can schedule writing lyrics and tracking vocals, that album/project will become reality as well. Absolutely stellar.

7 - Stryper will be recording a new album early next year. I’ll begin writing the music for that album in November/December of this year.

I’m thankful to be able to do what I do passionately love. Music! Thank you all for your constant support and for helping me accomplish it all."