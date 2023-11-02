STRYPER - GoFundMe Campaign Launched For Drummer ROBERT SWEET's Wife

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Stryper drummer Robert Sweet's wife, Victoria "Starri" Sweet, who was recently was diagnosed with an enlarged uterus, and needs a complete hysterectomy.

Robert took to social media yesterday with the following message:

"My wife Victoria “Starri” Sweet is going through a very tough time and our friends have decided to look to God, friends, family and others to help through this GoFundMe. Starri was diagnosed with an enlarged uterus. Since the diagnosis, her uterus has steadily grown in size and is currently the size of a grapefruit. This has led her to suffer from extreme chronic pain, problems breathing and excessive bleeding. She has already received one blood transfusion and will need another one unless she can successfully schedule and have a complete hysterectomy.

We currently do not have health insurance and the recent transfusion, office visits and other health related expenses have been slowly adding up. Starri has the surgery scheduled for November 9."

Visit the GoFundMe page here.