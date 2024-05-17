STRYPER Guitarist OZ FOX Undergoes Successful Brain Surgery, Shares Photo

Earlier this week, Christian metallers, Stryper, announced that guitarist, Oz Fox, was to undergo another brain surgery.

Said the band: "Many of you might remember the challenges Oz faced back in 2018 when doctors found two tumors in his brain. After a couple of successful surgeries, we were all hoping that was behind him. Unfortunately, a recent routine scan brought some disappointing news - there is a concern in the same area where he had the operation before, and Oz's medical team thinks another surgery is needed as part of his treatment. As we all know, every operation comes with risks, but the doctors say this one should be less invasive than the first, so we are staying positive."

Oz has since had the surgery, and last night shared the good news: "Attention: Oz made it! It was a successful surgery & Oz wants to thank you all for the prayers, the support & the love."🙏🏻🙏🏽🙏🏾🖤💛🖤

Oz then shared the photo below, writing: "Already eating my dinner!"



Stryper previously stated: "In light of this news, we have had to make some tough decisions as we gear up for our first acoustic tour - "To Hell with the Amps." It is with a heavy heart that we share that Oz will not be able to join us on this run.

We know this isn't ideal, as news came well after we booked the tour, but with Oz's blessing, we've invited Will Doughty to join us - he will be playing keyboards and adding harmonies to the mix. Will is a respected Nashville musician and songwriter, best known for his work as the touring keyboardist for Poison since 2007. While we wish things were different, we're genuinely excited to have Will with us for these acoustic shows.

We are praying that Oz will make a swift and complete recovery, and he is aiming to be back on the road with us by July. In the meantime, please join us in praying for him. We're all counting down the days until we're back on the road together.

If you'd like to support Oz during this time, you can do so by purchasing an Oz Fox T-shirt made exclusively for this fundraising campaign."

To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour dates:

May

30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June

1 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC **

3 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA **

4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

8 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY **

9 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL **

11 - Cohoes Music Hall - Cohoes, NY **

14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI **

15 - J.D. Legends - Franklin, OH **

16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN **

18 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY **

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

23 - Liberty Hall at The Factory - Franklin, TN **

