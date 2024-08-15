STRYPER Launch Official Music Video For "When We Were Kings"
August 15, 2024, 47 minutes ago
Legendary, long-running metal band, Stryper, will release their new album, When We Were Kings, on September 13 via Frontiers Music srl. Today, the band release the official music video, produced by Gavin Holmes, for the title track.
Michael Sweet comments on the project: "We wanted to take you back in time, to see a small glimpse of the band back in the early days. Gavin Holmes did an amazing job of creating an animated time machine that relives and revives the incomparable 80s. When We Were Kings!"
Watch below:
Produced by Michael Sweet, the artwork and tracklisting for When We Were Kings can be found below.
Tracklisting:
"End Of Days"
"Unforgivable"
"When We Were Kings"
"Betrayed By Love"
"Loves Symphony"
"Trinity"
"Rhyme Of Time"
"Raptured"
"Grateful"
"Divided By Design"
"Imperfect World"
"Loves Symphony" lyric video:
"Grateful" visualizer:
"End Of Days" lyric video:
Stryper will be embarking on their 40th Anniversary tour this fall.
Says the band: "Our 40th Anniversary tour is right around the corner! Find the city closest to you and come celebrate with us. During this one-of-a- kind, 2-set show, we will be performing fan favorites spanning 4 decades. VIP packages are also available at each venue."
More info at Stryper.com/tour.
Stryper's 40th Anniversary Tour dates:
September
11 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger PAC
13 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den
14 - Shippensburg, PA - Uprise Fest 2024
15 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater
17 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum
19 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre
20 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
21 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC
23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
24 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot
25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
26 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC
28 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall
29 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive
October
19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
25 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore
26 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
31 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre
November
3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater
10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Stryper are:
Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar
Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion
Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar
Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass