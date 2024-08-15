STRYPER Launch Official Music Video For "When We Were Kings"

Legendary, long-running metal band, Stryper, will release their new album, When We Were Kings, on September 13 via Frontiers Music srl. Today, the band release the official music video, produced by Gavin Holmes, for the title track.

Michael Sweet comments on the project: "We wanted to take you back in time, to see a small glimpse of the band back in the early days. Gavin Holmes did an amazing job of creating an animated time machine that relives and revives the incomparable 80s. When We Were Kings!"

Watch below:

Produced by Michael Sweet, the artwork and tracklisting for When We Were Kings can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"End Of Days"

"Unforgivable"

"When We Were Kings"

"Betrayed By Love"

"Loves Symphony"

"Trinity"

"Rhyme Of Time"

"Raptured"

"Grateful"

"Divided By Design"

"Imperfect World"

"Loves Symphony" lyric video:

"Grateful" visualizer:

"End Of Days" lyric video:

Stryper will be embarking on their 40th Anniversary tour this fall.

Says the band: "Our 40th Anniversary tour is right around the corner! Find the city closest to you and come celebrate with us. During this one-of-a- kind, 2-set show, we will be performing fan favorites spanning 4 decades. VIP packages are also available at each venue."

More info at Stryper.com/tour.

Stryper's 40th Anniversary Tour dates:

September

11 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger PAC

13 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den

14 - Shippensburg, PA - Uprise Fest 2024

15 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

17 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum

19 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

20 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

21 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC

23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

24 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot

25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

26 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC

28 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

29 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive

October

19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

25 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore

26 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

31 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre

November

3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Stryper are:

Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion

Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass