STRYPER - More Dates For "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" Confirmed

Stryper recently announced that, for the first time ever, they will be performing the hits and fan favourites, acoustically. "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" is coming to a city near you.

They have added new dates to the tour (**). The complete schedule is available below.

June

1 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC **

3 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA **

4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

8 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY **

9 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL **

11 - Cohoes Music Hall - Cohoes, NY **

14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI **

15 - J.D. Legends - Franklin, OH **

16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN **

18 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY **

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

23 - Liberty Hall at The Factory - Franklin, TN **

Tickets are available here.

Stryper drummer Robert Sweet recently guested on Waste Some Time With Jason Green and discussed the upcoming trek.

Sweet: "Well, actually, we've done it before, but probably not to this extent. We have... I'm gonna say maybe 20, 30 times gone out and done shows where it was like Unplugged on MTV. They were acoustic shows, and I really had a fun time doing it. I didn't have to come off stage with my hair knotted and my clothes ripped and stuck to my body from sweat, exhausted with my fingers bleeding. It's actually kind of a nice thing. I really do like it. We've had a lot of people say, 'Well, I was really surprised. I didn't think I'd like it. But I came and I realized, wow, this is great. This is seeing another side of the band I never got to see.'"