STRYPER - New Dates Announced For 40th Anniversary Tour
August 7, 2024, 33 minutes ago
Legendary, long-running metal band, Stryper, will be embarking on their 40th Anniversary tour this fall. The band have added new dates to the tour itinerary.
Says the band: "Our 40th Anniversary tour is right around the corner! Find the city closest to you and come celebrate with us. During this one-of-a- kind, 2-set show, we will be performing fan favorites spanning 4 decades. VIP packages are also available at each venue."
More info at Stryper.com/tour.
Stryper's 40th Anniversary Tour dates:
September
11 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger PAC
13 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den (New Date)
14 - Shippensburg, PA - Uprise Fest 2024 (New Date)
15 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater
17 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum
19 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre
20 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
21 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC
23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
24 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot
25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
26 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC
28 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall
29 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive
October
19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
25 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore
26 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House (New Date)
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
31 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre
November
3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater
10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Stryper will release their new album, When We Were Kings, on September 13 via Frontiers Music srl.
The band celebrated the announcement with not one but two new singles. "Loves Symphony" is a classic meets modern rock track while the more pop-leaning "Grateful" shows the band's continued commitment to faith-based music. Both tracks are accompanied by videos and follow-up the first single "End Of Days."
About "Loves Symphony", Michael Sweet shared: "We’re always trying to merge the past with the present. Trying to incorporate the classic sound that older fans miss with the modern sound that newer fans hope for. 'Love's Symphony' is a great combination of both. It not only represents who we were but also who we are. We really are excited about this one and we hope you all are too."
About "Grateful", Sweet added: "'Grateful' is an answer to all the fans that have been wanting to hear a throwback to songs like “Calling on You”. It’s a different side of the band musically with a straight ahead, pop/rock melody and groove. It’s also a message of gratitude and being grateful for what you have, no matter who you are.”
Produced by Michael Sweet, the artwork and tracklisting for When We Were Kings can be found below.
Tracklisting:
"End Of Days"
"Unforgivable"
"When We Were Kings"
"Betrayed By Love"
"Loves Symphony"
"Trinity"
"Rhyme Of Time"
"Raptured"
"Grateful"
"Divided By Design"
"Imperfect World"
"End Of Days" lyric video:
Stryper are:
Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar
Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion
Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar
Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass