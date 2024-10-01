STRYPER On 40th Anniversary Tour - "No New Dates Will Be Added"

Long-running metal band, Stryper, who are currently out on their 40th Anniversary tour, have issued the following update:

"Stryper is on tour celebrating their 40th Anniversary! No new dates will be added, so find a city near you and make your travel plans! VIP packages are available for most shows on the tour. Click here for this amazing pre-show experience!"

Stryper's 40th Anniversary Tour dates:

October

19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

25 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore

26 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

31 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre

November

3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Stryper recently released a visualizer for "Rhyme Of Time", featured on the band's twelfth studio album, When We Were Kings.

Michael Sweet commented on "Rhyme Of Time": "The new single 'Rhyme Of Time' is definitely a rock ballad with dark overtones musically, but lyrically it’s a love song. It definitely has its own signature sound compared to all the other songs on the album in the best of ways. Very excited about this one."

About When We Were Kings, Sweet adds: "We couldn’t be more excited about this new album. I feel that it really captures our classic sound, but also captures our most recent sound. We’ve definitely grown as a band and evolved quite a bit so it’s important to have both. We’re 40 years into our career and releasing the best music of our career."

Looking ahead, Stryper is also working on a Kickstarter-funded documentary film directed by Chris Atkins. With career album sales exceeding 10 million worldwide and a history of Billboard Top 40 hits, Stryper continues to record, tour, and perform for devoted fans globally.

Tracklisting:

"End Of Days"

"Unforgivable"

"When We Were Kings"

"Betrayed By Love"

"Loves Symphony"

"Trinity"

"Rhyme Of Time"

"Raptured"

"Grateful"

"Divided By Design"

"Imperfect World"

"When We Were Kings" video:

"Loves Symphony" lyric video:

"Grateful" visualizer:

"End Of Days" lyric video:

Stryper are:

Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion

Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass

(Photo - Alex Solca Photography)