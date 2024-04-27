STRYPER Pay Tribute To Late FIREHOUSE Vocalist C.J. SNARE With Live Performance Of "All She Wrote" (Video)

In early April, long-running ‘80s had rock and FireHouse announced the tragic death of singer Carl “C.J.” Snare.

The band wrote on Facebook: "Today is a sad day for rock n’ roll. It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse.

CJ snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5th, 2024. He was a young 64 years old.

As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery.

We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing.

CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world.

'Reach For The Sky' CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You’re singing with the angels now."

On April 25th, Christian rockers Stryper paid tribute to Snare with a performance of Firehouse's "All She Wrote" during their show at the House Of Blues in Orlando, FL. Stryper features former Firehouse bassist, Perry Richardson, who was with the band from 1990 - 2000.