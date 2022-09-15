STRYPER Premier "Transgressor" Music Video; The Final Battle Album Details Revealed
September 15, 2022, 29 minutes ago
Frontiers Music Srl will release Stryper's new album, The Final Battle, on October 21. Pre-order The Final Battle here, and watch a video for the album opener, "Transgressor", below.
The album will be released on CD, LP (multiple color variants available), & digital. In addition to CDs and LPs, new t-shirt designs are available from the band's store and the label stores.
Tracklisting:
"Transgressor"
"See No Evil, Hear No Evil"
"Same Old Story"
"Heart & Soul"
"Near"
"Out, Up & In"
"Rise To The Call"
"The Way, The Truth, The Life"
"No Rest For The Wicked"
"Till Death Do Us Part"
"Ashes To Ashes"
"Transgressor" video:
"See No Evil, Hear No Evil":