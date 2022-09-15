STRYPER Premier "Transgressor" Music Video; The Final Battle Album Details Revealed

Frontiers Music Srl will release Stryper's new album, The Final Battle, on October 21. Pre-order The Final Battle here, and watch a video for the album opener, "Transgressor", below.

The album will be released on CD, LP (multiple color variants available), & digital. In addition to CDs and LPs, new t-shirt designs are available from the band's store and the label stores.

Tracklisting:

"Transgressor"

"See No Evil, Hear No Evil"

"Same Old Story"

"Heart & Soul"

"Near"

"Out, Up & In"

"Rise To The Call"

"The Way, The Truth, The Life"

"No Rest For The Wicked"

"Till Death Do Us Part"

"Ashes To Ashes"

"Transgressor" video:

"See No Evil, Hear No Evil":