STRYPER Release New Single And Lyric Video "End Of Days"; 40th Anniversary Tour Dates Announced
June 26, 2024, 45 minutes ago
Legendary, long-running metal band, Stryper, are setting the stage for a great year with a new single entitled "End Of Days".
Accompanied by a new lyric video, the track also helps announce the band's 40th Anniversary Tour dates which begin this fall. After an appearance at the Alive Music Festival in July, tour dates kick off September 11 in Greenville, TN, and conclude November 16 in North Myrtle Beach, SC. A full list of dates is below.
About the new track, the band shared this: “'End Of Days' is a heavy track musically and lyrically. It has a classic sound with a few modern twists and turns along the way. Lyrically, it’s probably the most fitting message according to the times we are living in. It really does feel like the 'End Of Days' in many ways. We’re not only a divided nation, we’re a divided world. It’s time to make things right.”
Stream/download "End Of Days" here, and watch the lyric video below:
Stryper will be embarking on their 40th Anniversary tour this fall. The show will be a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production. In most cities, this will be a 2-set “evening with” style show.
Tour dates:
July
18 - Mineral City, OH - Alive Music Festival
September
11 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger PAC
17 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum
19 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre
20 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
21 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC
23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
26 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC
28 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall
29 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive
October
19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
25 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
November
3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater
10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Stryper, the pioneering Christian hard-rock band, is commemorating 40 years of music with continued vigor. Following their studio album The Final Battle, they released their first acoustic album Acousticyzed in February 2024, featuring stripped-down versions of classic songs and a new rendition of "Amazing Grace."
The band embarked on an acoustic tour this past spring and have a full 40th anniversary tour starting September 13, 2024. These shows will showcase their entire discography with enhanced production and wardrobe changes, along with exclusive VIP experiences for fans.
Looking ahead, Stryper has completed recording a new studio album set for release in fall 2024, which they hope will continue their trend of improving with each release. The band is also working on a Kickstarter-funded documentary film directed by Chris Atkins. With career album sales exceeding 10 million worldwide and a history of Billboard Top 40 hits, Stryper continues to record, tour, and perform for devoted fans globally. The current lineup includes original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet, and Oz Fox, along with bassist Perry Richardson, as they create what they consider their finest and most powerful music yet.
Stryper are:
Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar
Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion
Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar
Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass
(Photo - Alex Solca Photography)