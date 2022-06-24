STRYPER Release New Single "Rise To The Call"; Lyric Video Streaming

Styper have released a new single, "Rise To The Call". Stream/download the song here, and watch a lyric video below.

Says the band: "In support of our upcoming new studio album, we wanted to release a brand new single, 'Rise To The Call'! Details about our upcoming new album, due for release this fall, will be announced later this year. In the meantime, rock out to 'Rise To The Call' and let us know what you think!"