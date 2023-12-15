STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET - "I'm Out Of Surgery And Feeling Relatively Good"

Early this morning, Stryper frontman Michael Sweet underwent thyroidectomy surgery, and has since checked in with the following good news.

Says Sweet: "I’m out of surgery and feeling relatively good. Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers and no matter what KISS

may claim, we have the best fans/friends in the world. 🙌 God bless you all." 🙏👊💛🖤

Stryper recently announced a Fan Weekend for February 2024. Details are available below.

"Stryper Fan Weekend will take place in Springfield, MA - Feb 9 & 10, 2024. Join us for a fun-filled experience, including a visit to SpiritHouse Recording Studio for a weekend getaway that you will never forget. The studio, built in the carriage house of a 175 year old Gothic mansion, will be just one part of this once in a lifetime experience with the band.

Your ticket will also include:

- Intimate Stryper Social Mingle at SpiritHouse

- Additional group events to be held at a superb, local hotel

- Catered brunch with the band

- Photo-ops throughout the weekend

- Swag bag to include a copy of the soon-to-be-released "Acoustic bundle"

- Lots of hang time with the band

- Q&A Podcast / Photographs with the band and merchandise signing (limit of 5 items pp)

- Interviews with the Director of the Stryper Documentary

- Bowling, Top Golf, and excursions with the band (depending on participation & demand)

- World Premier Exclusive of the Live at SpiritHouse Acoustic DVD with the band

- Listen to a new track from Stryper's upcoming album and hear how it was made, all in-studio

- Special appearance by Stryper Pastor, Joe Amaral

For more information go to the official Stryper website here."