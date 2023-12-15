STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET - "I'm Out Of Surgery And Feeling Relatively Good"
December 15, 2023, 30 minutes ago
Early this morning, Stryper frontman Michael Sweet underwent thyroidectomy surgery, and has since checked in with the following good news.
Says Sweet: "I’m out of surgery and feeling relatively good. Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers and no matter what KISS
may claim, we have the best fans/friends in the world. 🙌 God bless you all." 🙏👊💛🖤
Stryper recently announced a Fan Weekend for February 2024. Details are available below.
"Stryper Fan Weekend will take place in Springfield, MA - Feb 9 & 10, 2024. Join us for a fun-filled experience, including a visit to SpiritHouse Recording Studio for a weekend getaway that you will never forget. The studio, built in the carriage house of a 175 year old Gothic mansion, will be just one part of this once in a lifetime experience with the band.
Your ticket will also include:
- Intimate Stryper Social Mingle at SpiritHouse
- Additional group events to be held at a superb, local hotel
- Catered brunch with the band
- Photo-ops throughout the weekend
- Swag bag to include a copy of the soon-to-be-released "Acoustic bundle"
- Lots of hang time with the band
- Q&A Podcast / Photographs with the band and merchandise signing (limit of 5 items pp)
- Interviews with the Director of the Stryper Documentary
- Bowling, Top Golf, and excursions with the band (depending on participation & demand)
- World Premier Exclusive of the Live at SpiritHouse Acoustic DVD with the band
- Listen to a new track from Stryper's upcoming album and hear how it was made, all in-studio
- Special appearance by Stryper Pastor, Joe Amaral
For more information go to the official Stryper website here."