STRYPER's ROBERT SWEET Holding Drum Workshop On Patreon This Sunday

Christian rockers Stryper have checked in with the following update for the fans:

"Join Robert Sweet along with his trusted drum tech Randi Scott to talk all things drumming on Sunday, August 15 at 5pm. Calling all drummers and Robert Sweet fans - this is a great and rare opportunity to take a deep dive into the drumming world of Stryper. This is a Fan Club + event. Join at Patreon.com/Stryper."

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet recentlyshared the following message on social media, dedicated to his brother and Stryper drummer, Robert Sweet.

"Looking back on the early days I think about how everything came to be. As I was in one corner of the old garage writing songs and working on musical ideas, Rob was in the other corner painting stripes and working on visual ideas. That’s how it worked - we were a team.

There’s always something very special about brothers in bands. Not only is there a connection musically that runs deeper than the surface, there’s also a bond unlike any other. I remember growing up, Rob being drawn to bands with a little more 'flash' and me being drawn to bands with a little more 'splash.' Rob loved KISS, I loved Boston. Rob was always more of a visual guy and I was always more of a musical guy. When you put the two together, you get Stryper.

Although I’ve expressed my love / hate relationship with the Yellow & Black over the years (and why), the look of this band is equally as important as the sound. The two of us together made the puzzle complete. This goes back to the early days - when we were called Roxx and eventually, Roxx Regime. Even though things have changed over the years and we have evolved, we’re still a team and always will be. Nothing more than to say.

Love you, Rob. Here’s to many more songs & many more stripes."

Stryper 1984

Stryper 2020