STRYPER Share Behind-The-Scenes Footage From New York City Show
May 7, 2022, 25 minutes ago
On May 6th, Stryper performed in New York City, the second stop on their Calling On You Tour 2022. The band has shared behind-the-scenes footage from the show. Check it out below.
Stryper recently checked in with the following announcement:
"Live, worldwide, from Music City, TN - May 16, 2022. Stryper will be live-broadcasting our show at The Basement East. This is a live show and a live audience. It's the next best thing to being there. There is also a 48-hour rewatch window. Don't miss it."
Tickets are available here.