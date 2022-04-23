STRYPER Share MICHAEL SWEET Livestream Fan Q&A (Video)

On April 22nd, Stryper frontman Michael Sweet answered the fans' questions during a Facebook livestream. Check it out below.

Sweet recently shared a teaser from the band's forthcoming as-yet-untitled album. Check it out below.

Stryper initially announced a string of US tour dates for May. The schedule was updates in January and has been updated a second time. The new schedule is available below.

A message from the band: "We are so excited about touring again. We'll be touring heavily in 2022 and hope to see you all. What venue should we hit in your city? More dates coming soon but if you live near one of these cities, grab tickets now. Love you all and can't wait to see you in person next year. Fun fact: The first leg of our 2022 tour is called Calling On You 2022 to celebrate 35 years since you put Stryper on the Dial-MTV charts in 1987 with the songs 'Free', 'Honestly', and 'Calling On You'."