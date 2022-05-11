STRYPER Share Pre-Show Behind-The-Scenes Footage From M3 Rock Festival
May 11, 2022, 7 minutes ago
On May 8th, Stryper performed at the M3 Rock Festival in Columbia, MD. The band has shared pre-show behind-the-scenes footage from the show. Check it out below.
Check out-fan-filmed video from the band's M3 show below.
Stryper recently checked in with the following announcement:
"Live, worldwide, from Music City, TN - May 16, 2022. Stryper will be live-broadcasting our show at The Basement East. This is a live show and a live audience. It's the next best thing to being there. There is also a 48-hour rewatch window. Don't miss it."
Tickets are available here.