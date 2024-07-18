STRYPER Share Two Singles From Upcoming When We Were Kings Album

Legendary, long-running metal band, Stryper, will release their new album, When We Were Kings, on September 13 via Frontiers Music srl.

The band celebrates the announcement with not one but two new singles. "Loves Symphony" is a classic meets modern rock track while the more pop-leaning "Grateful" shows the band's continued commitment to faith-based music. Both tracks are accompanied by videos and follow-up the first single "End Of Days."

About "Loves Symphony", Michael Sweet shared: "We’re always trying to merge the past with the present. Trying to incorporate the classic sound that older fans miss with the modern sound that newer fans hope for. 'Love's Symphony' is a great combination of both. It not only represents who we were but also who we are. We really are excited about this one and we hope you all are too."

About "Grateful", Sweet added: "'Grateful' is an answer to all the fans that have been wanting to hear a throwback to songs like “Calling on You”. It’s a different side of the band musically with a straight ahead, pop/rock melody and groove. It’s also a message of gratitude and being grateful for what you have, no matter who you are.”

Produced by Michael Sweet, the artwork and tracklisting for When We Were Kings can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"End Of Days"

"Unforgivable"

"When We Were Kings"

"Betrayed By Love"

"Loves Symphony"

"Trinity"

"Rhyme Of Time"

"Raptured"

"Grateful"

"Divided By Design"

"Imperfect World"

"End Of Days" lyric video:

Stryper will be embarking on their 40th Anniversary tour this fall. The show will be a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production. In most cities, this will be a 2-set “evening with” style show.

Tour dates:

July

18 - Mineral City, OH - Alive Music Festival

September

11 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger PAC

17 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum

19 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

20 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

21 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC

23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

26 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC

28 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

29 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive

October

19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

25 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

November

3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Stryper are:

Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion

Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass

(Photo - Alex Solca Photography)