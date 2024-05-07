STRYPER Talk Present Day Christian Backlash - "It's Not As Intense As In The '80s" (Video)

Canada's The Metal Voice caught up with Stryper frontman Michael Sweet and drummer Robert Sweet at the M3 Rock Festival. In the clip below they discuss the festival, Stryper's upcoming acoustic tour, their new album release planned for this year, and StryperÄs treatment by the Christian community.

On Christian backlash from both sides today versus in the past

Robert Sweet: "I don'tthink it's quite as intense (today). Back in the '80s there were a few times where it was like, 'Whoa, what's happening here?'. I think people have realized there's no need to be so upset and looking at us in such a bad way. Most people like us, what we do. It's not as intense as in the '80s."

Michael Sweet. "My take on that is we live in a world where there's always going to be some sort of a wall that's built up when it comes to religion. In terms of God and faith, there's always going to be with a number of people a little bit of an 'Oh, wait a minute...' (attitude). I'm not sure why. I was like that before I became a Christian. I think it's a natural reaction for some reason. But, Stryper's been able to break down those barriers and see a lot of people come into the Stryper camp and appreciate what we do."

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet recently checked in to reveal that following the band's upcoming To Hell With The Amps acoustic tour, they will follow up with a full-on 40th anniversary tour kicking off September 13, 2024.

Sweet: "The anniversary tour will feature songs ranging across our entire discography. We’ll perform a set consisting of our classic songs, then play a second set containing more recent material. We will be changing outfits from a classic look to a modern look, with production to match. It will definitely be unprecedented because it’s important to come up with a unique way for fans to celebrate this milestone anniversary with us."

In addition, the band plans to offer an exclusive pre-show VIP experience for its loyal devotees. A 45-minute encounter with Stryper will include a private screening of a short film featuring archival footage and photos and a brief Q&A session with the bandmates.

As for future endeavors, the band just wrapped recording another full-length studio album Sweet describes as "all killer, no filler." The anticipated release date is fall 2024.

Stryper recently announced that, for the first time ever, they will be performing the hits and fan favourites, acoustically. "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" is coming to a city near you.

They have added new dates to the tour (**). The complete schedule is available below.

May

30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June

1 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC **

3 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA **

4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

8 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY **

9 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL **

11 - Cohoes Music Hall - Cohoes, NY **

14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI **

15 - J.D. Legends - Franklin, OH **

16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN **

18 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY **

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

23 - Liberty Hall at The Factory - Franklin, TN **

