STRYPER To Begin Recording New Album In January 2022

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with the following message:

"Love us or hate us, we’ve stood strong and stayed true to our convictions musically, lyrically and spiritually for 38 years. We’ve stumbled a few times but we’ve always gotten back up to beat the odds. We’re the band that won’t go away when some may want us to. We step into the studio again in January to record yet another album. Will it be our best? You bet it will! How do I know this? Because I believe that the best is yet to come with every album. We’re not done yet.

To all the fans worldwide - thank you for standing with us."

Join Stryper frontman, Michael Sweet, on June 2 for a live listening party where he will play To Hell With The Devil and talk about each song in detail. He will take questions via a chat board and discuss the origins, the inspiration, musical parts, lyrics, recording history, videos from this album, and more.

Also, there will be a big announcement at this listening party as it relates to To Hell With The Devil. You don't wanna miss this one.

It all happens June 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM, EST at Patreon.com/Stryper. Free for Fan Club+ members. Not a member? It's easy. Just go to Patreon.com/Stryper, choose your tier, and instantly unlock videos, photos, and more as well as get a pass to join fun events like this one.