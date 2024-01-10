STRYPER To Begin Recording New Album Next Week - "It Will Have Its Own Unique Signature, And Yet At The Same Time It Will Incorporate The 'Classic' Sound"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in with a new update:

"One week from tomorrow we start on a brand new Stryper album.

When I think about the fact that we’re still around, we’re still recording and touring and we’re still doing what we love for who we love, it blows my mind. We’re a band that not only broke the odds of the breaking in this business, we’ve also broken the odds of doing so with a completely polar opposite message than any other mainstream metal band.

Add to that the fact that we’re celebrating 40 years as a band. That’s miraculous. We have many fans worldwide who have stood by us for decades. We are blessed. If it all ended tomorrow, I would be so grateful for every moment. I am grateful for every moment.

This new album will be special. It will have its own unique signature and yet at the same time, it will incorporate the 'classic' sound that you’ve come to expect from The Y&B Attack. I hope you all are as excited as we are."

For the first time ever, Stryper will be performing the hits and fan favourites, acoustically. "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" is coming to a city near you.

Purchase tickets online at Stryper.com and stay tuned for more dates, to be announced soon.

Confirmed dates:

May

30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June

4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL