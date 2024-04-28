STRYPER To Kick Off 40th Anniversary Tour This September - "It Will Definitely Be Unprecedented"

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has checked in to reveal that following the band's upcoming To Hell With The Amps acoustic tour, they will follow up with a full-on 40th anniversary tour kicking off September 13, 2024.

Sweet: "The anniversary tour will feature songs ranging across our entire discography. We’ll perform a set consisting of our classic songs, then play a second set containing more recent material. We will be changing outfits from a classic look to a modern look, with production to match. It will definitely be unprecedented because it’s important to come up with a unique way for fans to celebrate this milestone anniversary with us."

In addition, the band plans to offer an exclusive pre-show VIP experience for its loyal devotees. A 45-minute encounter with Stryper will include a private screening of a short film featuring archival footage and photos and a brief Q&A session with the bandmates.

As for future endeavors, the band just wrapped recording another full-length studio album Sweet describes as "all killer, no filler." The anticipated release date is fall 2024.

Stryper recently announced that, for the first time ever, they will be performing the hits and fan favourites, acoustically. "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" is coming to a city near you.

They have added new dates to the tour (**). The complete schedule is available below.

May

30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June

1 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC **

3 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA **

4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

8 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY **

9 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL **

11 - Cohoes Music Hall - Cohoes, NY **

14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI **

15 - J.D. Legends - Franklin, OH **

16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN **

18 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY **

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

23 - Liberty Hall at The Factory - Franklin, TN **

Tickets are available here.