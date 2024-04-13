STRYPER To Re-Release Acousticyzed Album / DVD "In New And Exciting Ways"

Christian rockers Stryper have checked in with the following update:

"We're here to share a major update: the Stryper acoustic project is being re-released in new and exciting ways!

Initially, when we decided to offer Acousticyzed two-disc sets directly to consumers, we were extremely cautious with production. Since this project was entirely self-funded and independently released, it was crucial for us to assess interest before taking an even bigger leap.

Well, as you may be aware, the sets sold out very quickly, and we can't thank you enough for making that happen. That said, we've heard your feedback loud and clear! You want MORE.

We're thrilled to announce a partnership that will take this project to the next level. We're teaming up with a company to elevate the experience and bring you some incredible new products. This collaboration will allow us to expand our formats to include vinyl, CDs, DVDs / Blu-rays, and even cassettes. Stay tuned for more details and release dates. We'll also have these items available for purchase during our upcoming To Hell With The Amps tour.

We are incredibly grateful to each and every one of you for your unwavering support of this project, and we can't wait to share this next chapter with you!"

Tracklist:

"You Know What To Do"

"Soldiers Under Command"

"No More Hell To Pay"

"Make You Mine"

"Loud & Clear"

"Lady"

"Honestly"

"Calling On You"

"Amazing Grace"

"Always There For You"

"All For One"

Stryper recently announced that, for the first time ever, they will be performing the hits and fan favourites, acoustically. "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" is coming to a city near you.

They have added new dates to the tour (**). The complete schedule is available below.

May

30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June

1 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC **

3 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA **

4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

8 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY **

9 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL **

11 - Cohoes Music Hall - Cohoes, NY **

14 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI **

15 - J.D. Legends - Franklin, OH **

16 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN **

18 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY **

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

23 - Liberty Hall at The Factory - Franklin, TN **

