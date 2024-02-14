STRYPER To Release Acousticyzed CD / DVD / Blu-Ray Featuring SpiritHouse Studios 2021 Performance

Christian metallers Stryper are gearing up for a new release on February 24th. They have issued the following message below:

"The band's first acoustic album and video recorded and filmed at SpiritHouse Studios in 2021. This is a very limited pressing collector's-edition and features 11 beautifully recorded fan-favorites and hits, including a never before heard version of the spiritual classic 'Amazing Grace'. This album is not available on streaming services.

The video captures an intimate set of Stryper performing the album live in the studio. Includes original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet, Oz Fox - along with long-time member Perry Richardson."

Tracklist:

"You Know What To Do"

"Soldiers Under Command"

"No More Hell To Pay"

"Make You Mine"

"Loud & Clear"

"Lady"

"Honestly"

"Calling On You"

"Amazing Grace"

"Always There For You"

"All For One"

Go to the official Stryper website to order here.

Stryper recently announced that, for the first time ever, they will be performing the hits and fan favourites, acoustically. "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" is coming to a city near you.

Confirmed dates:

May

30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June

4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL