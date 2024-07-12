STRYPER To Release When We Were Kings Album In September

Legendary, long-running metal band, Stryper, will release their new album, When We Were Kings, on September 13 via Frontiers Music srl.

Stryper recently dropped the new single, "End Of Days". About the new track, the band shared: “'End Of Days' is a heavy track musically and lyrically. It has a classic sound with a few modern twists and turns along the way. Lyrically, it’s probably the most fitting message according to the times we are living in. It really does feel like the 'End Of Days' in many ways. We’re not only a divided nation, we’re a divided world. It’s time to make things right.”

Stream/download "End Of Days" here, and watch the lyric video below.

Produced by Michael Sweet, the artwork and tracklisting for When We Were Kings can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"End Of Days"

"Unforgivable"

"When We Were Kings"

"Betrayed By Love"

"Loves Symphony"

"Trinity"

"Rhyme Of Time"

"Raptured"

"Grateful"

"Divided By Design"

"Imperfect World"

"End Of Days" lyric video:

Stryper will be embarking on their 40th Anniversary tour this fall. The show will be a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production. In most cities, this will be a 2-set “evening with” style show.

Tour dates:

July

18 - Mineral City, OH - Alive Music Festival

September

11 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger PAC

17 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum

19 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

20 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

21 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC

23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

26 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC

28 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

29 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive

October

19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

25 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

November

3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Stryper are:

Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion

Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass

(Photo - Alex Solca Photography)