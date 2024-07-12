STRYPER To Release When We Were Kings Album In September
July 12, 2024, 57 minutes ago
Legendary, long-running metal band, Stryper, will release their new album, When We Were Kings, on September 13 via Frontiers Music srl.
Stryper recently dropped the new single, "End Of Days". About the new track, the band shared: “'End Of Days' is a heavy track musically and lyrically. It has a classic sound with a few modern twists and turns along the way. Lyrically, it’s probably the most fitting message according to the times we are living in. It really does feel like the 'End Of Days' in many ways. We’re not only a divided nation, we’re a divided world. It’s time to make things right.”
Stream/download "End Of Days" here, and watch the lyric video below.
Produced by Michael Sweet, the artwork and tracklisting for When We Were Kings can be found below.
Tracklisting:
"End Of Days"
"Unforgivable"
"When We Were Kings"
"Betrayed By Love"
"Loves Symphony"
"Trinity"
"Rhyme Of Time"
"Raptured"
"Grateful"
"Divided By Design"
"Imperfect World"
"End Of Days" lyric video:
Stryper will be embarking on their 40th Anniversary tour this fall. The show will be a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production. In most cities, this will be a 2-set “evening with” style show.
Tour dates:
July
18 - Mineral City, OH - Alive Music Festival
September
11 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger PAC
17 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum
19 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre
20 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
21 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC
23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
26 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC
28 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall
29 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive
October
19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
25 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
November
3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater
10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Stryper are:
Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar
Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion
Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar
Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass
(Photo - Alex Solca Photography)