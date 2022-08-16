STRYPER Unveil Cover Artwork And Title For New Album; Release Date Confirmed

Christian rockers Stryper have unveiled the cover artwork for their new album, The Final Battle. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, the band's label, Frontiers Music, has issued the following update:

"Well, since in the internet age there is always someone who has to spoil the surprise, here's the album cover for the new Stryper album, The Final Battle. The album is an ABSOLUTE BEAST of a record, as indicated by this beautiful Stan W Decker artwork.

Pre-orders (including a variety of color vinyl and new t-shirt designs), another single, and the first music video will all be unveiled next month. Stay tuned. Album out October 21st."

Stryper have released a new single, "See No Evil, Hear No Evil". The song will appear on The Final Battle. More details on the album will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.

In the meantime, enjoy "See No Evil, Hear No Evil" here, and/or below.

Says Michael Sweet: "'See No Evil, Hear No Evil' was, believe it or not, inspired by the health issues that Oz and I have been faced with. Despite our limitations, we were able to deliver an album that is powerful and relevant and 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil' is the perfect track to showcase that. We could not be more excited about this album! The best is yet to come."